UK To Lend Helping Hand To Azerbaijan In Cyber Security Sector


(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 21. The UK is ready to support Azerbaijan in the field of cyber security, UK ambassador to Azerbaijan Fergus Auld wrote in his social media account, Trend reports.

"Azerbaijan is in a challenging neighborhood, and special attention should be paid to the dangers that cyber attacks can pose and the best methods to prevent them. British companies are always ready to support Azerbaijan in this area," he said.

Earlier, a number of Azerbaijan's government agencies were subjected to cyber attacks during anti-terrorist activities in Karabakh.

“More than four million DDoS attacks per second were registered on the official website of the president alone. Our service specialists continue to work in this direction in an intensified mode,” head of the department at the State Service for Special Communications and Information Security Tural Mammadov said.

