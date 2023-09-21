UK To Lend Helping Hand To Azerbaijan In Cyber Security Sector

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 21. The UK is ready
to support Azerbaijan in the field of cyber security, UK ambassador
to Azerbaijan Fergus Auld wrote in his social media account,
Trend reports.
"Azerbaijan is in a challenging neighborhood, and special
attention should be paid to the dangers that cyber attacks can pose
and the best methods to prevent them. British companies are always
ready to support Azerbaijan in this area," he said.
Earlier, a number of Azerbaijan's government agencies were
subjected to cyber attacks during anti-terrorist activities in
Karabakh.
“More than four million DDoS attacks per second were registered
on the official website of the president alone. Our service
specialists continue to work in this direction in an intensified
mode,” head of the department at the State Service for Special
Communications and Information Security Tural Mammadov said.
