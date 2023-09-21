Morocco: Royal Reconstruction And General Upgrading Program For The Regions Hit By The Al Haouz Earthquake

“His Majesty King Mohammed VI, may God assist Him, chaired, on Wednesday 20th September 2023 at the Royal Palace in Rabat, a working session devoted to the reconstruction and general upgrading program for the regions hit by the Al Haouz earthquake.

This new working session is within the framework of the continuation of the High Directives given by the Sovereign at the meetings of September 09 and 14, which laid the groundwork for a well-thought-out, integrated and ambitious program designed to provide a strong, coherent, swift and proactive response.

With an estimated overall budget of 120 billion dirhams over a five-year period, the first version of the integrated and multi-sectoral program presented before the Sovereign covers the six provinces and prefectures affected by the earthquake (Marrakech, Al Haouz, Taroudant, Chichaoua, Azilal and Ouarzazate), targeting a population of 4.2 million.

Based on a convergence approach and a precise diagnosis of needs, as well as an analysis of territorial potential and local players, this program includes projects aimed at, on the one hand, rebuilding housing and upgrading affected infrastructures, in line with the emergency measures decided at the September 14 meeting, and strengthening socio-economic development in targeted areas, on the other. It is structured around four main components:

1- Relocating people affected by the disaster, rebuilding housing and rehabilitating infrastructure;

2- Opening up and upgrading regions;

3- Accelerating the absorption of social deficits, particularly in the mountainous areas affected by the earthquake;

4- Encouraging economic activity and employment, and promoting local initiatives.

The program also includes, as ordered by His Majesty the King, the establishment, in each region, of a large platform of essential reserves (tents, blankets, beds, medicines, foodstuffs, etc.) to deal immediately with natural disasters.

During this working session, His Majesty the King, may God assist Him, invited the government to implement the vision presented at the level of each of the provinces and prefectures concerned.

Therefore, the Sovereign stressed once again the importance of listening to the needs of the local population in order to provide it with appropriate solutions, while giving due importance to the environmental dimension and respecting the unique heritage, traditions and lifestyles of each region.

His Majesty the King, may God assist Him, also stressed the need to demonstrate exemplary governance. The watchwords are speed, efficiency, rigor and convincing results, so that this program of reconstruction and general upgrading of the stricken regions becomes a model of integrated and balanced territorial development.

Funding for this major program will come from appropriations in the general State budget, contributions from local authorities and the Special Solidarity Bank Account dedicated to managing the effects of the earthquake, as well as through donations and international cooperation.

In this respect, and as part of the Hassan II Fund's mission to support the implementation of programs and projects with a structuring impact on economic and social development, His Majesty the King has given His High Instructions for the Hassan II Fund to contribute 2 billion dirhams to the financing of this program.

The working session was attended by the Head of Government, Mr. Aziz Akhannouch, the Advisor to HM the King, Mr. Fouad Ali El Himma, the Minister of the Interior, Mr. Abdelouafi Laftit, the Minister of Endowments and Islamic Affairs, Mr. Ahmed Toufiq, the Minister of Economy and Finance, Ms. Nadia Fettah, the Minister of National Territorial Planning, Urban Planning, Housing and Urban Policy, Ms. Fatima Ezzahra El Mansouri, the Minister Delegate to the Minister of Economy and Finance, in charge of the Budget, Mr. Faouzi Lekjaa, as well as the Lieutenant General, Mohammed Berrid, Inspector General of the FAR and Commander of the South zone.”