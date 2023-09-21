Madagascar: United States (U.S.) Strengthens Financial Tribunals Oversight

The U.S. government on behalf of the American people and through the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) donated 48 laptops with licensed software to Madagascar's Financial Tribunals.

The technology will strengthen the tribunals' ability to improve public finance transparency, accountability, and efficiency.

This is USAID TANTANA project's second equipment donation that will improve the Financial Tribunals' governance through the use of Information and Communication Technology (ICT).

In 2021, the project donated laptops to the Court of Accounts during the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“USAID remains committed to supporting Madagascar in its efforts to foster prosperity by building effective, accountable, and inclusive institutions,” said Anne Williams, USAID Mission Director.“The donation of laptops represents the importance we place on promoting transparency, accountability, and good governance. We believe that equipping the Financial Tribunals with these modern tools will lead to more effective control of public finances and ultimately benefit the citizens of Madagascar, aligning with our commitment to decentralization.”

USAID TANTANA supports governance, anti-corruption, and audit methodology training for 160 government officials and Financial Tribunals staff. This collaborative approach will enhance the capacity and expertise of Madagascar's financial oversight institutions, creating a stronger foundation for fiscal responsibility while promoting decentralized governance.