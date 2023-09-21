Onex Third-Quarter Dividend Declared

TORONTO, Sept. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Onex Corporation (TSX: ONEX) today declared a third-quarter dividend of C$0.10 per Subordinate Voting Share payable on October 31, 2023 to shareholders of record on October 10, 2023.

