Major Shareholder Information Pursuant To Section 30 Of The Danish Capital Markets Act

Company announcement no. 20/2023
Pursuant to Section 30 of the Danish Capital Markets Act, Columbus A/S hereby announces that it has today received notification that as of 21 September 2023 Protector Forsikring ASA, Org no. 985279721 no longer holds above 5% of the shares and voting rights of Columbus A/S.
The notification received from Protector Forsikring ASA is as follows:
“Subject: Major shareholder notification for Columbus
Message:
On 21.09.2023, Protector Forsikring ASA sold all its 10,100,353 shares in Columbus A/S (ISIN: DK0010268366). This means that our shareholding has decreased below the threshold of 5%. This gives us a total holding of 0 shares and an ownership of 0%.”
Ib Kunøe Søren Krogh Knudsen
Chairman of the Board CEO & President
