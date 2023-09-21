Global Ischemic Heart Disease (IHD) Drugs Market Set To Expand, Projected Value Of $7.9 Billion By 2028

The global Ischemic Heart Disease (IHD) drugs market has achieved substantial growth, reaching US$ 6.1 billion in 2022. Projections suggest that the market will continue to expand, with an anticipated value of US$ 7.9 billion by 2028.

This growth corresponds to a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.4% during the forecast period of 2023-2028. IHD drugs are vital in treating and managing this condition, also known as coronary heart disease, which affects the heart's oxygen and blood supply.

Understanding the Ischemic Heart Disease (IHD) Drugs Market:

Ischemic Heart Disease (IHD), commonly referred to as coronary heart disease, is a condition characterized by damage to the heart muscle due to reduced oxygen and blood supply. It results from molecular changes in blood vessels or the sudden closure and narrowing of coronary arteries caused by atheroma. IHD is typically associated with chronic chest pain and discomfort, and if left untreated, it can be fatal.

IHD drugs play a crucial role in managing this condition, with various medications prescribed depending on the severity of the case. These drugs include cholesterol-modifying medications, aspirin to reduce blood clotting, beta-blockers to lower heart rate and blood pressure, calcium channel blockers, ranolazine, and antithrombotic agents.

Market Trends and Drivers:

Several trends and drivers are fueling the growth of the global IHD drugs market:

Market Segmentation:

The global IHD drugs market is segmented based on disease class and drug class:

Disease Class:



Angina Pectoris Myocardial Infarction

Drug Class:



Anti-Dyslipidemic Drugs

Calcium Channel Blockers

Beta-Blockers

ACE Inhibitors

ARBs (Angiotensin II Receptor Blockers)

Vasodilators Antithrombotic Agents

Regional Breakdown:

The market is analyzed regionally, covering North America (United States and Canada), Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, and others), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, and others), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and others), and the Middle East and Africa.

