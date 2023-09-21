THE EXCHANGE TRX SET TO OPEN IN NOVEMBER 2023

Open to the public on 29 November 2023, The Exchange TRX is set to be a vibrant shopping, dining, leisure and entertainment destination. A distinct feature in The Exchange TRX is a 10-acre rooftop park that plays tribute to Malaysia's natural beauty and b

Mitch Wilson, Project Director for The Exchange TRX and Head of Retail for Lendlease Malaysia.

Accessible to the public, TRX City Park is a sprawling 10-acre rooftop park that champions biodiversity and sustainability. It features cascading greenery, shaded enclaves and water features that mimics the natural splendour of Malaysia.

Lendlease introduces global firsts and new-to-market stores in Malaysia alongside a 10-acre park to become Kuala Lumpur's most dynamic lifestyle destination.

