Biden commends UN to approve global security delegation in Haiti

(MENAFN) Tuesday, US President Joe Biden urged the UN to approve a global "security support mission" headed by Kenya to deal with gangs in conflict-torn Haiti.



“I call on the Security Council to authorize this mission now. The people of Haiti cannot wait much longer,” Biden informed the UN General Assembly in New York.



Months-long pleas for a deployment from Haitian authorities and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres have been made by the Caribbean nation, which is collapsing under escalating political, security, and humanitarian crises that have overrun its ineffective administration and security services.



Many nations have been hesitant to intervene, in part out of concern that they would get sucked into a violent quagmire.



However, Kenya revealed its willingness to lead a global police operation to advise and support the Haitian police in late July. Nairobi pledged 1,000 officers.



The delegation will need an authorization from the Security Council, even if it would not be sending under the flag of the UN.

