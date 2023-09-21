Ergonomic Mouse Market Analysis, Import-Exports, Trends, Growth Opportunities, And Forecast 2023-2030

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Wilmington, Sept. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Ergonomic Mouse Market was valued at US$ 1.5 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of over 4.6% over the forecast period of 2023-2030, according to the published market report by RationalStat Market Definition, Market Scope, and Report Overview An ergonomic mouse is a computer input device designed with a shape and features that prioritize user comfort and reduce the risk of repetitive strain injuries (RSIs) or discomfort associated with prolonged computer use. Unlike traditional computer mice, which often have a one-size-fits-all design, ergonomic mice are crafted to accommodate the natural position of the hand and wrist, promoting a more relaxed and neutral posture during use. Growing awareness of the importance of ergonomic design in computer peripherals has led more consumers and businesses to seek ergonomic solutions, including mice, to reduce the risk of repetitive strain injuries (RSIs) and discomfort during prolonged computer use. In addition, the expanding gaming industry is expected to make a positive impact on the sales figure of ergonomic mouse.

According to a deep-dive market assessment by RationalStat, the global ergonomic mouse market has been analyzed on the basis of market segments, including type, distribution channel, application, design and geography/regions (including North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific) . The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030.

Market intelligence for the global ergonomic mouse market covers market sizes on the basis of market value (US$/EUR Million) and volume (Units) by various products/services/equipment, demand assessment across the key regions, customer sentiments, price points, cost structures, margin analysis across the value chain, financial assessments, historical and forecast data, key developments across the industry, import-export data, trade overview, components market by leading companies, etc. In addition, the long-term sector and products/services 10-year outlook and its implications on the global ergonomic mouse market. It also includes the industry's current state – Production Levels, Capacity Utilization, Tech quotient, etc. Key information will be manufacturing capacity by country, installed base, import volumes, market size, key players, market size, dynamics, market data, insights, etc. Request A Customization-

Global Ergonomic Mouse Market: Segmental and Market Share Analysis

On the basis of type, the market is sub-segmented into wired and wireless. Wireless is expected to acquire a major chunk of the market, primarily due to the benefits and the ease with which one can use a wireless ergonomic mouse.

On the basis of design, the market is sub-segmented into vertical, roll bar, contoured, and others. On the basis of end user, the hospital segment led the market in terms of revenue, accounting for 42% of the total. The fundamental reason for the segment's dominance is the enormous number of patients served by hospitals. Report Synopsis

Report Metrics Details Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Base Year Market Size US$ 1.5 billion Market Size Forecast US$ 2.1 billion Growth Rate 4.6% Key Market Drivers

Expanding gaming industry

Rising remote work and home offices Increasing corporate wellness initiatives Companies Profiled

Microsoft Corporation

3M

Anker Innovations Technology Co., Ltd

Orthovia

Logitech

J-Tech Digital, Inc.

Contour Design, Inc.

Mad Catz Global Limited Sharkoon Technologies GmbH

Explore more about this report-

Competition Analysis and Market Structure

These players adopt various strategies in order to reinforce their market share and gain a competitive edge over other competitors in the market. Mergers & acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and product launches are some of the strategies followed by industry players. Some of the key developments in the global ergonomic mouse market include,

In May 2022, Anker Innovations expanded its presence in India by expanding its distribution and dealer network across the nation. Through this expansion, the company aims at adding more than 3,000 consumer-facing channel partners by the end of 2023.

Some of the prominent players and suppliers operating and contributing significantly to the global ergonomic mouse market growth include Microsoft Corporation, 3M, Anker Innovations Technology Co., Ltd, Orthovia, Logitech, J-Tech Digital, Inc., Contour Design, Inc., Mad Catz Global Limited, and Sharkoon Technologies GmbH, among others.

Get A Free Sample-

RationalStat has segmented the global ergonomic mouse market based on type, distribution channel, application, design and region



Global Ergonomic Mouse Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Type



Wireless

Wired

Global Ergonomic Mouse Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Distribution Channel



Offline

Online

Global Ergonomic Mouse Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Application



Office Work



Gaming



Medical and Healthcare Settings



Architecture Designing

Others

Global Ergonomic Mouse Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Design



Vertical



Roll Bar



Contoured

Others

Global Ergonomic Mouse Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Region



North America Ergonomic Mouse Market





US



Canada



Latin America Ergonomic Mouse Market





Brazil





Mexico



Rest of Latin America



Western Europe Ergonomic Mouse Market





Germany





UK





France





Spain





Italy





Benelux





Nordic



Rest of Western Europe



Eastern Europe Ergonomic Mouse Market





Russia





Poland





Hungary





Other CIS Countries



Rest of Eastern Europe



Asia Pacific Ergonomic Mouse Market





China





Japan





India





South Korea





Australia





ASEAN







Indonesia







Thailand







Philippines







Vietnam







Malaysia





Rest of ASEAN



Rest of Asia Pacific



Middle East & Africa Ergonomic Mouse Market





GCC







Saudi Arabia (KSA)







United Arab Emirates (UAE)





Rest of the GCC





South Africa





Nigeria





Turkey Rest of the Middle East & Africa

For more information about this report-

Key Questions Answered in the Ergonomic Mouse Report:



What will be the market value of the global ergonomic mouse market by 2030?

What is the market size of the global ergonomic mouse market?

What are the market drivers of the global ergonomic mouse market?

What are the key trends in the global ergonomic mouse market?

Which is the leading region in the global ergonomic mouse market?

What are the major companies operating in the global ergonomic mouse market? What are the market shares by key segments in the global ergonomic mouse market?

Explore Our Trending Reports



Global Walkman Market : The global Walkman Market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

Australia Head Wear Market : The Australia Head Wear market is anticipated to attain a value of US$ 1,322 million by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7% during the forecast period.

Australia Digital Camcorders Market : The Australia digital camcorders market is anticipated to attain a value of US$ 588 million by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.7% during the forecast period.

Global Smart Door Lock Market : The global smart door lock market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 17.5% during the forecast period of 2022-2030 and is estimated at US$ 2.1 billion in 2022.

Global LCD Monitor Market : The global LCD Monitor Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

Global LED Market : The global LED market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 7.2% during the forecast period of 2023-2028 and was valued at around US$ 72 billion in 2022.

Global Rugged Tablet Market : The global rugged tablet market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 4.5% during the forecast period of 2023-2028 and was valued at around US$ 375 million in 2022.

Global Mobile Phone Accessories Market : The global Mobile Phone Accessories Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.1% over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

Global Set Top Box Market : The global Set Top Box Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.0% over the forecast period of 2022-2028. Global Portable Air Conditioner Market : The global Portable Air Conditioner Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

Research Methodology

RationalStat has developed a state-of-the-art research methodology to crunch numbers and provide the best possible real-time insights to clients. We combine a varied range of industry experience, data analytics, and experts' viewpoint to create a research methodology for market sizing and forecasting.

RationalStat combines a mix of secondary sources as well as primary research to assess the market size and develop a forecast. Key steps involved in accurately deriving the market numbers are:



Defining the problem by understanding the type of market and data required by the client.

Data gathering and collection through relevant paid databases, publicly available sources, company reports, annual reports, surveys, and interviews.

Formulating a hypothesis to create market numbers, forecasts, influencing factors, and their relevance.

Evaluating and analyzing the data by referring to data sources utilized and leveraged. Validating, interpreting, and finalizing the data by combining the details gathered from primary and secondary sources with the help of experienced analysts.

Download Key Insights and Market Data - Raise a Query

About RationalStat LLC

RationalStat is an end-to-end global market intelligence and consulting company that provides comprehensive market research reports, customized strategy, and consulting studies. The company has sales offices in India, Mexico, and the US to support global and diversified businesses. The company has over 80 consultants and industry experts, developing more than 850 market research and industry reports for its report store annually.

RationalStat has strategic partnerships with leading data analytics and consumer research companies to cater to the client's needs. Additional services offered by the company include consumer research, country reports, risk reports, valuations and advisory, financial research, due diligence, procurement and supply chain research, data analytics, and analytical dashboards.

Contact

RationalStat LLC

Kimberly Shaw,

Content and Press Manager

US Phone: +1 302 803 5429

UK Phone: +44 203-287-1245

LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | Pinterest



Global Solar Power Banks Market

Global Wi-Fi Range Extender Market

Global Tourguide System Market

Global AR-based Headsets Market

Global Smart TV Platforms Market

Global Screen Panels Market

Global Pan-Tilt-Zoom Network Cameras Market

Global 2-in-1 Laptop Market

Global Alexa Enabled Devices Market

Global Wireless Charging System Market Global Home Elevator Market





Tags ergonomic mouse market consumer electronics industry market insights industry news ergonomic mouse market share market size Related Links