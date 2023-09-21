One Step Vending Corp. Announces Filing For The Company Name Change With The State Of Nevada

The new name of the Company will be changed from One Step Vending Corp. to Metawells Oil & Gas Inc. There will be no changes to the Company's ticker. The next step includes filings with FINRA and the Company's Transfer Agent in order to complete the name change. Also, a new website is currently on the way to reflect the Company's upcoming changes.

More information on the name changes and Company developments will be released soon.

About One Step Vending, Corporation (KOSK)

One Step Vending Corp. is a holding company focused on the acquisition of market-changing and disruptive business models. The Company supports subsidiaries with key financial, sales, marketing, and operational changes designed to accelerate growth and shareholder value.

SAFE HARBOR ACT:Forward-looking statements are included within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements regarding the Company's expected future financial position, results of operations, cash flows, financing plans, business strategy, products and services, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of management for future operations or listing on an exchange including words such as anticipate, if, believe, plan, estimate, expect, intend, may, could, should, will and other similar expressions are forward-looking statements and involve risks, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the Company's control and may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from anticipated results, performance or achievements. The Company is under no obligation to (and expressly disclaims any such obligation to) update or alter its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. No information in this press release should be construed in any manner whatsoever as an indication of the future performance of the Company's revenues, financial condition or stock price.

Company Contact:

Ronald Minsky, President

600 Mamaroneck Ave.,

Harrison, NY 10528



212.381.8029 Office