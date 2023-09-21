IBN Collaborates With Sustain Socal As Media Sponsor For Upcoming ESG Event

Sustain SoCal is renowned for advancing discussions on economic progress and sustainable development in Southern California and the surrounding regions. It serves as an information hub, advocacy and networking platform, and educational forum. Through its Innovation Showcase series, the organization promotes awareness of the latest technological developments, drives responsible innovation, supports educational programs and addresses sustainability challenges.

The ESG Forum represents a significant milestone in Sustain SoCal's mission, bringing together industry thought leaders and seasoned experts for enlightening and interactive discussions. The event will revolve around three key themes: Building an ESG Strategy, Data Management and Driving Sustainable Operations. Edan Dionne , VP of Environmental, Energy & Chemical Management Programs Corporate Environmental Affairs at IBM, and Javier Angulo , senior director for public and government affairs at Walmart, will lead these discussions.

Attendees will have the unique opportunity to engage directly with speakers and gain insights into crucial topics such as establishing ESG pillars, overcoming organizational inertia, aligning ESG objectives with budget constraints, best practices for data collection and reporting, and value creation through ESG.

Scott Kitcher, CEO of Sustain SoCal, will deliver the opening and closing remarks for the event.

As the media sponsor, IBN will leverage its corporate communications solutions, including content distribution, syndicated placements, press releases and tailored social media strategies to enhance the visibility of speakers, participating companies and the event itself.

Jonathan Keim, IBN's Communications Director, stated,“We are pleased to be extending our longstanding collaboration with Sustain SoCal. It is always a pleasure to collaborate with their energetic team. Key brands within IBN, such as ESGWireNews and Green Energy Stocks, are providing targeted outreach as part of our overall strategy to reach online investor audiences who would be most interested in the discussions taking place at Sustain SoCal's next event.”

The event's thought-provoking sessions will be followed by a reception from 5-7 p.m., providing industry professionals and student attendees with the opportunity to network with C-suite executives and thought leaders in a friendly and relaxed atmosphere.

With ecological risks and urbanization at the forefront, organizations worldwide are responding to the moral and business imperative of ESG. As conversations about sustainability continue to shape demand across sectors and influence corporate and public decision-making, the Sustain SoCal's ESG Forum offers a unique platform to educate attendees about the latest trends and establish essential business networks that will play a pivotal role in the future.

For more information about Sustain SoCal's ESG Forum, visit

The event is free for SoCal members.

About IBN

IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork) consists of financial brands introduced to the investment public over 17+ years. With IBN, we have amassed a collective audience of millions of social media followers. These distinctive investor brands aim to fulfill the unique needs of a growing base of client-partners. IBN will continue to expand our branded network of highly influential properties, leveraging the knowledge and energy of specialized teams of experts to serve our increasingly diversified list of clients.

Through NetworkNewsWire (“NNW”) and its affiliate brands, IBN provides: (1) access to a network of wire solutions via InvestorWire (“IW”) to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets; (3) enhanced press release solutions to ensure maximum impact; (4) full-scale distribution to a growing social media audience; (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions; and (6) a total news coverage solution.

For more information, please visit

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorBrandNetwork website applicable to all content provided by IBN, wherever published or re-published:

Corporate Communications

IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork)

Los Angeles, California



310.299.1717 Office

