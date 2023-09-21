Dawson James Securities Announces October Date For 8Th Annual Small Cap Growth Conference

Dawson James' flagship Small Cap Growth Conference brings together senior leadership from over 30 of the most innovative companies at the forefront of healthcare, technology and consumer sectors. Now in its eighth year, attendees will include top institutional funds, prestigious family offices and high-net-worth investors.

The full-day event kicks off at 7:30am with registration and breakfast, followed by engaging corporate presentations from each company's management team across two tracks starting at 8:00am. This proven format enables investors to learn about specific business models and opportunities while identifying potential synergies. Throughout the day, attendees of the Conference can schedule one-on-one meetings with presenting company executives. These one-on-one conversations consistently pave the way for long-lasting, fruitful partnerships.

Dawson James' Conference offers a rare chance to overcome challenging headwinds by connecting corporate leaders with difficult-to-access growth capital and broader markets. It spotlights under-the-radar opportunities overlooked by traditional financiers, with an emphasis on high-demand healthcare, tech innovation and consumer solutions.

The conference concludes at 5:00 pm with a Closing Networking Reception, where attendees can expand business contacts in a relaxed atmosphere. With a diverse group of participants, this year's conference promises to unlock new wealth creation avenues for investors and companies alike.

All are welcome to register for the 8th Annual Dawson James Small Cap Growth Conference to be held on Thursday, the 12th of October.

Please visit for details and registration information.

Participating Companies as of 09/19/2023