Dawson James Securities Announces October Date For 8Th Annual Small Cap Growth Conference


(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) JUPITER, Fla., Sept. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- Dawson James Securities, Inc. (“Dawson”), a full-service investment bank focused on emerging growth companies, today announces its 8 th Annual Dawson James Small Cap Growth Conferenc on October 12, 2023, at the Wyndham Grand Hotel in Jupiter, FL.

Dawson James' flagship Small Cap Growth Conference brings together senior leadership from over 30 of the most innovative companies at the forefront of healthcare, technology and consumer sectors. Now in its eighth year, attendees will include top institutional funds, prestigious family offices and high-net-worth investors.

The full-day event kicks off at 7:30am with registration and breakfast, followed by engaging corporate presentations from each company's management team across two tracks starting at 8:00am. This proven format enables investors to learn about specific business models and opportunities while identifying potential synergies. Throughout the day, attendees of the Conference can schedule one-on-one meetings with presenting company executives. These one-on-one conversations consistently pave the way for long-lasting, fruitful partnerships.

Dawson James' Conference offers a rare chance to overcome challenging headwinds by connecting corporate leaders with difficult-to-access growth capital and broader markets. It spotlights under-the-radar opportunities overlooked by traditional financiers, with an emphasis on high-demand healthcare, tech innovation and consumer solutions.

The conference concludes at 5:00 pm with a Closing Networking Reception, where attendees can expand business contacts in a relaxed atmosphere. With a diverse group of participants, this year's conference promises to unlock new wealth creation avenues for investors and companies alike.

All are welcome to register for the 8th Annual Dawson James Small Cap Growth Conference to be held on Thursday, the 12th of October.

Please visit for details and registration information.

Participating Companies as of 09/19/2023

Company Ticker URL
Aditxt, Inc. NASDAQ: ADTX
Annovis Bio Inc. NYSE: ANVS
bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. NASDAQ: BIAF
Bitfarms NASDAQ: BITF
Borqs Technologies, Inc. NASDAQ: BRQS
Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. NASDAQ: CTXR
Clearmind Medicine Inc. NASDAQ: CMND
Cyclo Therapeutics NASDAQ: CYTH
CytoSorbents Corporation NASDAQ: CTSO
GeoVax Labs, Inc. NASDAQ: GOVX
HealthBeacon OTCQX: HBCNF
Heartbeam, Inc. NASDAQ: BEAT
Hillstream BioPharma, Inc. NASDAQ: HILS
Innovative Eyewear Inc NASDAQ: LUCY
Inuvo Inc. NYSE: INUV
JanOne, Inc. NASDAQ:JAN
Janover Inc. NASDAQ: JNVR
Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. NASDAQ: KTRA
Matinas Biopharma Holdings, Inc. NYSE AMERICAN: MTNB
NextPlat Corp. NASDAQ: NXPL
NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. NYSE AMERICAN: NBY /
Neuro Rx Pharmaceuticals NASDAQ: NRXP
Red Cat Holdings, Inc. NASDAQ: RCAT /
SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation NASDAQ: ICU
SKYX Platforms Corp.
 NASDAQ: SKYX
Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. NASDAQ: SNOA
STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. NASDAQ: SSKN
Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. NASDAQ: WINT
Wisa Technologies NASDAQ: WISA
ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. NASDAQ: ZIVO /
Zomedica Corp. NYSE AMERICAN:ZOM

About Dawson James Securities
With corporate offices located in Florida, Dawson James Securities also has offices in New York and Maryland. Dawson specializes in capital raising for small and microcap public and private growth companies primarily in the Life Science/Health Care, Technology and Consumer sectors and is a full-service investment banking firm with research, institutional and retail sales, as well as execution trading and corporate services.

Member FINRA/SIPC. For more information about the Conference, please contact:
Monique MacLaren

561-208-2939

Corporate Communications :
IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork)
Los Angeles, California

310.299.1717 Office




