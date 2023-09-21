Montero Comments On Share Price Move

As developments in each of these cases have unfolded, Montero has seen higher volumes of its shares traded and moves in its share price.

On September 18, 2023, ICSID updated its webpage relating to the Winshear v Tanzania dispute to indicate that the arbitration proceedings had been suspended by agreement of the parties ( ). On September 19, 2023, Winshear announced that they have reached a conditional settlement agreement with Tanzania in relation to their claim against Tanzania for the expropriation of their SMP gold project, but that there was no guarantee that this will be concluded ( ).

This follows the announcement on July 14, 2023, made by Indiana that it had been awarded US$ 109.5 million in its ICSID claim against Tanzania ( ).

Dr Tony Harwood, President and CEO of Montero, commented:“Indiana's substantial damages award and Winshear's pending settlement are providing shareholders with recognition that the cancellation of the Retention Licenses by Tanzania was economically catastrophic to each company. Montero is seeking compensation for the loss of its investment in its former flagship Wigu Hill Rare Earth Project due to Tanzania's unlawful expropriation of Montero's Retention Licenses. Montero is fully funded to complete its arbitration hearings with the same lead attorney that represented both Indiana and Winshear earlier this year. Montero's arbitration hearings at ICSID will be held in December 2023.”

Montero is represented by Timothy Foden of Boies Schiller Flexner (UK) LLP and Mr. Thierry Lauriol of Jeantet AARPI. Timothy Foden is leading the ICSID arbitration for Montero and acted as lead attorney for Indiana and Winshear in their arbitration proceedings. Montero has retained Dr. Neal Rigby of SRK Consulting (USA) Inc. as quantum expert with full dispute funding secured from Omni Bridgeway, a leading global dispute funder.

Montero's dispute with Tanzania is also subject to ICSID arbitration. Montero is seeking compensation in excess of CAD$ 90,000,000 for damages and interest for the unlawful expropriation of its Wigu Hill rare earth element project in Tanzania. Montero is also seeking reimbursement of its arbitration costs and fees by Tanzania. The damages claimed are for Tanzania's breaches of the Bilateral Investment Treaty between Canada and Tanzania.