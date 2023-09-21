Key Players In Natural Food Colors Market: Archer Daniels Midland, Chr. Hansen, And Naturex Lead The Pack

The global natural food colors market has experienced significant growth, reaching a market size of $1.9 billion in 2022. The market is expected to reach $2.7 billion by 2028, reflecting a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.2% during the period from 2023 to 2028.

Natural food colors, essential additives in the food and beverages industry, enhance the appearance of cooked and processed food products. These colors are typically derived from sources such as annatto, turmeric, beet juice, red cabbage, spinach, and caramel. They are prized for being free of genetically modified organisms (GMOs) and allergens, composed of natural extracts, pigments, and dyes.

Natural food colors are non-toxic, environmentally friendly, and play a crucial role in the production of liquids, gels, gel pastes, and edible powders. Widely used in both commercial and domestic cooking, they not only enhance the visual appeal of food but also contribute to its preservation.

Natural food colors find application in the preparation of flavored drinks, juices, bakery items, and confectionery. The market is currently driven by the growing demand for natural food colors in the food and beverages sector. Furthermore, the global population's increasing preference for healthier and more natural food products, with fewer artificial colors, preservatives, and additives, is a key factor fueling market growth.

Increased consumer awareness regarding the health benefits of natural ingredients is expected to further boost demand in the near future. Stringent government regulations on the production and trade of synthetic colors have encouraged food and beverage manufacturers to shift to natural alternatives. Additionally, food safety authorities are endorsing the use of natural food colors in the production of toys and textiles, further driving market expansion.

Key Market Segmentation:

The market report analyzes key trends in each sub-segment of the global natural food colors market and provides forecasts at the global and regional levels for the period 2023-2028. The market is categorized based on product, form, and application.

Breakup by Product:



Curcumin

Carotenoids

Anthocyanins

Carmine

Caramel

Copper Chlorophyllin Others

Breakup by Form:



Liquid

Powder Gel

Breakup by Application:



Processed Food

Meat and Savories

Beverages

Baked Products Others

Breakup by Region:



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa Latin America

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market is thoroughly examined, with key players including Archer Daniels Midland Company, Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, Naturex SA, Sensient Technologies Corporation, FMC Corporation, Allied Biotech Corporation, DDW Inc., Kalsec Inc., and Doehler GmbH.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

For comprehensive insights into the global natural food colors market, encompassing macro and micro details, industry trends, market drivers, challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, and more, this report is a must-read for industry stakeholders, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and anyone involved or considering entering the natural food colors market.

Key Attributes: