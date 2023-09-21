Laboratory Informatics Market Forecast: Soaring Towards $8.5 Billion by 2032

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Laboratory informatics is a rapidly growing field that plays a crucial role in enhancing the efficiency and effectiveness of laboratory operations across various industries. As of 2022, the laboratory informatics market boasted a valuation of $3.5 billion, and it is poised for remarkable growth in the coming years. Projections indicate that by 2032, the market is expected to reach an impressive valuation of $8.5 billion, reflecting a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.2% from 2023 to 2032.

Laboratory informatics serves as the digital backbone of modern laboratory operations, encompassing an array of cutting-edge tools for seamless data collection and analysis within the confines of the laboratory environment. At its core, it embodies the fusion of information technology, sophisticated software solutions, and data management techniques, all orchestrated to elevate the overall efficiency and productivity of laboratory workflows. In the quest for precision and heightened scientific rigor, laboratories employ a diverse spectrum of informatics products, including the stalwart Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS), the electronic virtuosity of the Electronic Lab Notebook (ELN), the process-guiding Laboratory Execution System (LES), and the meticulous Scientific Data Management System (SDMS). These tools harmonize within laboratory settings to not only optimize efficiency but also to nurture a culture of unwavering accuracy, ensuring that results are not just timely but are, in every sense, the gold standard of scientific excellence.

Download PDF Brochure at:

Key Market Players

1.PerkinElmer

2.Waters Corporation

3.Illumina

4.Agilent Technologies

5.McKesson Corporation.

6.LabLynx

7.Thermo Fisher Scientific

8.Starlims Corporation

9.CrelioHealth

10.LabWare

Laboratory Informatics Market Report Highlights

By Type:

1.Electronic Lab Notebooks (ELN): ELNs are digital versions of traditional paper lab notebooks. They enable researchers to record and manage their experiments, observations, and data electronically. ELNs improve data accuracy, accessibility, and collaboration among scientists.

2.Laboratory Execution Systems (LES): LES is a software system that helps manage and automate laboratory workflows and processes. It ensures that experiments are conducted consistently and in compliance with standard operating procedures.

3.Scientific Data Management Systems (SDMS): SDMS is designed to capture, store, and organize scientific data generated in laboratories. It helps scientists retrieve and analyze data efficiently.

4.Laboratory Information Management Systems (LIMS): LIMS is a comprehensive software solution that covers various aspects of laboratory management, including sample tracking, data management, instrument integration, and compliance with industry regulations.

5.Others: This category may include niche or specialized laboratory informatics solutions tailored to specific industry or research needs.

By Component:

1.Software: This includes the core software applications required for laboratory informatics, such as ELN software, LIMS software, LES software, and SDMS software.

2.Services: Services may include implementation, training, consulting, and support services provided by vendors to help organizations deploy and maintain laboratory informatics solutions effectively.

By Delivery Mode:

1.On-premise: In this delivery mode, the laboratory informatics software and infrastructure are installed and managed within the organization's premises. This provides more control but may require higher initial investments in hardware and maintenance.

2.Web-hosted and Cloud-based: Cloud-based solutions are hosted on remote servers and accessed through the internet. They offer scalability, flexibility, and reduced infrastructure costs compared to on-premise solutions. Web-hosted solutions are typically similar but hosted on external servers without the scalability of a true cloud-based solution.

By End User:

Life Science Industries:

.Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies: These organizations heavily rely on laboratory informatics to manage drug discovery, development, and testing processes, ensuring product safety and regulatory compliance.

.Contract Services Organizations: Companies that provide contract research and testing services for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors utilize laboratory informatics to efficiently manage client projects and data.

.Academic and Research Institutes: Academic institutions and research organizations use informatics solutions to support their scientific research efforts and data management needs.

Chemical Industries:

.Chemical companies use laboratory informatics to optimize chemical processes, quality control, and compliance with safety regulations.

Food and Beverage and Agriculture Industries:

.In these industries, laboratory informatics plays a crucial role in quality control, food safety testing, and ensuring compliance with regulatory standards.

Others:

.This category may include industries outside the primary sectors mentioned above that also rely on laboratory informatics for research, development, and data management.

Order a copy of this research Laboratory Informatics Market research report:

Key Questions Answered in the Intelligent Study

What is the market size and growth rate of the global and regional market by various segments?

What is the market size and growth rate of the market for selective countries?

Which region or sub-segment is expected to drive the market in the forecast period?

What Factors are estimated to drive and restrain the market growth?

What are the key technological and market trends shaping the market?

What are the key opportunities in the market?

What are the key companies operating in the market?

Which company accounted for the highest market share?

Why Choose Allied Market Research?

Industries' Best Analysts

Exclusive Product Offerings

Customer Research Services

Dynamics Research Methodology

Comprehensive Reports

Latest Technological Advancements

Value Chain Analysis

Future Market Opportunities

Market Growth Dynamics

Quality Assurance

Post-sales Support

Continuous Report Update

Market Dynamics and Transformations

Economic Downturn Analysis: Impact of Recession in 2023

Pandemic's Influence: Impact of Covid-19 Pandemic

Market Evolution: Recent Developments in the Market with Key Players Announcements

Order a copy of this research Laboratory Informatics Market research report:

David Correa

Allied Analytics LLP

+1 800-792-5285

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn