Central Bank of UAE sustains prices with Fed

(MENAFN) After the US Federal Reserve took a break for the second time this year as core inflation and the US labor market stagnated, the UAE Central Bank maintained its benchmark borrowing rate.



In order to reduce inflation to its goal range of 2 percent after prices reached a four-decade high in June 2022, the Fed kept its policy rate, which is at its highest level since 2001.



At the conclusion of its two-day meeting on Wednesday, the US central bank maintained its target range for the federal funds rate at 5.25 to 5.5 percent.



While US inflation in August rose 3.7 percent from a year earlier and was slightly higher than the 3.2 percent in July, it has slowed from its four-decade high of 9.1 percent in June 2022.



According to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, wage growth, a key factor in inflation and a key concern for the Fed, slowed more than anticipated last month as unemployment edged up to 3.8 percent.

MENAFN21092023000045015839ID1107113978