UK inflation decreases to 6.7 percent, under estimations as food rates increases

(MENAFN) U.K. inflation saw a sudden decrease to stand at 6.7 percent last month, coming under forecasts and shocking surged bets on a halt in interest rate rises from the Bank of England on Thursday.



Month on month, the benchmark consumer price index (CPI) increased by 0.3 percent.



Financers survived by a news agency anticipated the benchmark number to stand at 7 percent yearly and increasing 0.7 percent on a monthly basis after a minor increase in rates at the pump. Two month ago the nation witnessed a 6.8 percent yearly surge and a 0.4 percent monthly drop.



The Office for National Statistics reported that “The largest downward contributions to the monthly change in both CPIH and CPI annual rates came from food, where prices rose by less in August 2023 than a year ago, and accommodation services, where prices can be volatile and fell in August 2023,”.



Adding, “Rising prices for motor fuel led to the largest upward contribution to the change in the annual rates.”

MENAFN21092023000045015839ID1107113977