Jordan's Hotel Occupancy Rates At 61-86% During Weekend-JHA

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Sep. 21 (Petra) - The Kingdom's hotel occupancy rates of all categories at this weekend ranged between 61-86%, with the Dead Sea region estimated at 86%, Aqaba at 80%, Amman at 71%, and Petra at 61%.
According to vice president and spokesperson for Jordan Hotels Association (JHA), Hussein Hilalat, on Thursday, occupancy rates in Jordan's 5-star hotels reached 82% in the Dead Sea, 74% in Aqaba, and 70% in Amman, while it hit 67% in Petra.
Hilalat also said occupancy rates in Jordan's 5-star hotels stood at 82% in the Dead Sea, 74% in Aqaba, 70% in Amman, and 67% in Petra.
Meanwhile, he noted occupancy rates for 4-star hotels reached 89% in Dead Sea, 88% in Aqaba, 80% in Amman, and 72% in Petra.
MENAFN21092023000117011021ID1107113933
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.