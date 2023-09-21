ASEZA, Agricultural Research Center Talk Over Cooperation

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Aqaba, Sep. 21 (Petra) -- Commissioner of the Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority (ASEZA) Abdullah Najadat discussed with the Director of the Wadi Araba Center for Agricultural Research Rana Kabariti ways of cooperation to serve farmers and conduct agricultural research in the Wadi Araba region.
Najadat stressed the importance of joint cooperation and coordination between the authority and the center in developing the agricultural sector in the Aqaba Economic Zone, pointing to the center's vital role in conducting agricultural research and implementing research projects that improve and develop agricultural production.
He pointed out that the authority is looking, in cooperation with the center, to implement joint projects that increase the green area in the Aqaba region within the vision of updating the comprehensive plan 2040 in cooperation with the Japanese International Cooperation Agency, by using the best international practices that the comprehensive plan modernization team reviewed during its recent visit to Japan.
For her part, Kabariti gave a briefing on the most important services implemented by the center, which target farmers in the region and have had a positive impact on developing the sector and improving agricultural production in the plant and animal sectors.
She lauded the role of the authority through joint coordination and cooperation with the center in the areas of agricultural scientific research related to developing the sector and achieving comprehensive agricultural development, implementing joint projects and joint submission of international agricultural grants.
