Minister Of State At Ministry Of Foreign Affairs Meets Somali Minister Of Foreign Affairs

HE Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al Khulaifi met with HE Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Federal Republic of Somalia Abshir Omar Jama, on the sidelines of the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA 78) in New York.



During the meeting, they discussed bilateral cooperation relations and developments in the situation in Somalia.