Minister Of State At Ministry Of Foreign Affairs Meets Somali Minister Of Foreign Affairs

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)
Download logo
HE Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al Khulaifi met with HE Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Federal Republic of Somalia Abshir Omar Jama, on the sidelines of the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA 78) in New York.
During the meeting, they discussed bilateral cooperation relations and developments in the situation in Somalia.
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of The State of Qatar.
MENAFN21092023002747001784ID1107113929
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.