Iran, Egypt Foreign Ministers Meet In New York

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian met with his Egyptian counterpart Sameh Shoukry on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly meeting on Wednesday, September 20, 2023.

In their meeting, the two top diplomats held positive and fruitful talks over issues of mutual interest.

Given the civilizaional and historical background as well as cultural commonalities of the two countries and in line with common interests, they stressed, it is necessary that the way be paved and steps be taken to that end through ongoing negotiations between the officials of both countries.

They also emphasized that the enhancement of Iran-Egypt relations and cooperation will not only serve the interests of the two countries, but also have positive effects for the region.