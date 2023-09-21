Levex Unleashes Next-Gen Social Trading Features, Pioneering A Cohesive Crypto Trading Ecosystem

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Unveiling a new era in cryptocurrency trading, LeveX brings to the fore an unprecedented integration of social trading into its platform, fostering a vibrant and connected trading community.
Beyond this landmark feature, LeveX also offers a plethora of innovations, enhancing the trading experience like never before.
LeveX: A Leading Edge in Cryptocurrency Exchanges
At its heart, LeveX presents itself as a superior cryptocurrency exchange platform that provides a robust, fast, and efficient interface for trading. Users have access to a wide array of spot and derivatives pairs, including prominent ones like BTCUSDT, ETHUSDT, and LTCUSDT among others, creating an ample scope for diverse trading opportunities.
Coupled with professional perpetual contracts offering up to 100x leverage, LeveX stands on par, if not ahead, of other leading exchanges in the crypto landscape.
However, what sets LeveX apart is its pioneering leap beyond the conventional trading experience. The platform does not merely match industry standards but goes beyond to provide additional, unprecedented features. These unique offerings bridge the gap between trading and community engagement, leading to its next innovative feature: Social Trading.
Social Trading Reimagined: Trading, Sharing, and Thriving Together
LeveX introduces a revolutionary social content feed directly integrated into users' dashboards, akin to Twitter, yet optimized for the crypto trading ecosystem:
- Transparent Trading Posts: Influential Traders can share detailed transaction information, such as pairs
traded, quantity, direction, price, and date. Media, videos, and specific trade IDs are shareable for
seamless follower interaction.
- Custom Tournaments: Both platform-wide and exclusive tournaments created by Top Traders for their followers, with incredible prize pools.
- Custom Funds Creation: Leading traders can curate specific altcoin funds, allowing followers to view details and invest directly.
- Native Analytics Tools: LeveX plans to introduce analytics and data within the platform to provide equal knowledge and access for all users.
- Trader-Influenced Platform Choices: Recognizing the invaluable insights and preferences of its user base, LeveX has integrated a voting system tied to trading volume. Users earn voting power proportionate to their trading activity, allowing them a say in pivotal decisions of the platform. Whether it's casting a vote for the next cryptocurrency to be listed, suggesting novel trading tools, or recommending feature implementations, traders can actively shape their LeveX experience, reinforcing the community-centric approach of the platform.
The innovation of LeveX's social trading stems from the seamless integration of its unique features. This distinct platform eliminates the prevalent fragmentation in the crypto trading community. It no longer requires prominent traders to maintain a presence across various platforms, creating a centralized hub for them to grow their following, share their insights, and directly engage with their followers through custom tournaments and funds.
For users, this cohesiveness amplifies their trading experience as they are equipped with more information and choices than ever before. It's as simple as logging in to see what their trusted veteran trader is doing, copying a trade, or joining a fund or tournament - all in real time. Plus, the forthcoming analytics tools, typically available through separate subscriptions, will now be integrated into the platform and accessible for free.
The cumulative effect of these innovations is a robust and inclusive platform that harmonizes social interactions and trading activities. LeveX thus provides a stronger edge and enhanced opportunities to its users, cultivating an environment where everyone has a chance to thrive.
