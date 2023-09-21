Turkish air attacks hit PKK army camps in northern Iraq

(MENAFN) More than four associates of the Kurdistan Workers Party, or PKK, were murdered in isolated Turkish drone attacks in northern Iraq on Sunday, establishments in the independent Kurdistan area have stated.



The first assault hit a collection of soldiers close to the Sinjar mountain range, a disputed northern Iraqi town nearly 120 kilometers to the west of Mosul. A second assault struck a minor airport utilized for helicopters in the Iraqi Kurdistan state of Sulaymaniyah, which neighbors Iran.



Sources talking to a news agency stated as many as half a dozen individuals had been murdered in the latter assault, which injured some of Kurdish safety workers.



The PKK has been conducting a fatal insurrection towards the Turkish district for forty years as the war has recurrently fell all over the lines into northern Iraq.



