Indian politicians convene for final time in British-era parliament building

(MENAFN) Indian politicians are assembling for the last time in the British-era parliament construction for a distinct sitting of the parliament on Monday.



Parliamentarians are going to debate eight bills, together with suggested alterations to the choosing of the nation`s election director, as the country comes closer to national elections.

Premier Narendra Modi stated the sitting is going to entail “historic decisions”.



“This session of the parliament is short but going by the time, it is huge. This is a session of historic decisions. A specialty of this session is that the journey of 75 years is starting from a new destination,” Mr. Modi stated before the sitting.



The sitting, from Monday to Friday, is going to be partially hosted in the historic construction that was established 94 years ago by the British before legislators relocate to the new building on Tuesday.



MENAFN21092023000045015687ID1107113917