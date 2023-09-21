Thursday, 21 September 2023 05:25 GMT

6 Ural Military And 4 Mortars Belonging To Armenian Armed Forces Seized As Trophies


9/21/2023 9:18:51 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The local anti-terrorist activities conducted by the Azerbaijani Armed Forces in the Garabagh economic region successfully continue, Azernews reports, citing the head of the press service of the Azerbaijan Defense Ministry, Colonel Anar Eyvazov telling at a briefing.

The head of the press service said that during the activities, 6 Ural branded military vehicles full of mortar shells and 4 mortars belonging to the units of the Armenian armed forces were seized as trophies by the units of Azerbaijani Armed Forces.

MENAFN21092023000195011045ID1107113916

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search