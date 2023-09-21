6 Ural Military And 4 Mortars Belonging To Armenian Armed Forces Seized As Trophies

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The local anti-terrorist activities conducted by the Azerbaijani
Armed Forces in the Garabagh economic region successfully continue, Azernews reports, citing the head of the press
service of the Azerbaijan Defense Ministry, Colonel Anar Eyvazov
telling at a briefing.
The head of the press service said that during the activities, 6
Ural branded military vehicles full of mortar shells and 4 mortars
belonging to the units of the Armenian armed forces were seized as
trophies by the units of Azerbaijani Armed Forces.
