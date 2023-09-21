Another Anti-Azerbaijani Statement By Canadian Foreign Minister

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Western Azerbaijan Community has expressed deep indignation
at yet another anti-Azerbaijani statement by the Canadian Foreign
Minister, Azernews reports, citing Community.
Canadian diplomacy, which speaks of the principle of
"self-determination", has actually put itself in a ridiculous
position.
"Does Canada, which today is hastily sending a delegation across
the ocean to the European Union mission in Armenia, plans to open
an embassy in Armenia in the near future, not know that even
Armenia itself does not touch the principle of "self-determination"
after the Patriotic War of 2020?
If Canada is so much in favor of the principle of
"self-determination", let it first start with itself and give
independence to its province, where the sense of independence is
very strong.
We demand from Canada to stop making statements against
Azerbaijan and not to interfere in the internal affairs of our
country," the message reads.
