Armenian Provocation Against Azerbaijani Consulate In Los Angeles

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Rena Murshud Read more
Armenian provocateurs threw paint on the building and also tried
to block the doors of the Azerbaijani Consulate in Los Angeles, Azernews reports.
Recall that Armenians have attacked Azerbaijani embassies and
consulates before in an attempt to sabotage them.
In order to ensure the provisions of the Trilateral Statement,
to stop large-scale provocations in the Garabagh economic region,
to disarm and withdraw formations of the Armenian armed forces from
the territories of Azerbaijan, to neutralize their military
infrastructure, to ensure the safety of the peaceful population
returning to the territories liberated from occupation, civil
servants involved in construction and reconstruction works, and our
military personnel, as well as to restore the constitutional order
of the Republic of Azerbaijan, anti-terrorist measures have been
launched in the region.
Civilians and infrastructure objects are not targets during
localized anti-terrorist measures carried out in Azerbaijan's
Garabagh region.
Only military targets belonging to illegal armed formations of
the separatist regime are put out of action with the use of
high-precision weapons available in the arsenal of the Azerbaijani
Army.
MENAFN21092023000195011045ID1107113914
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.