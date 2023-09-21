Armenians Continue To Commit Crimes Against Civilians

(MENAFN- AzerNews) "Yesterday, as a result of terrorist attacks carried out by
Armenian armed forces, two civilians were killed," Azernews reports, citing senior prosecutor of the
press service of the General Prosecutor's Office of Azerbaijan
Kanan Zeynalov, at a briefing held on 20 September.
He said that one of the civilians is Vidadi Farhadov, born in
1967, who worked in the housing and communal services, and the
other is Mehman Hasanov, a civilian born in 1992, an excavator
operator of one of the companies carrying out rehabilitation works
in the area, was intentionally killed with multiple shrapnel
wounds.
"All this indicates that illegal Armenian armed formations, as
in the previous period, continue to commit terrorist crimes against
civilians. Criminal cases are being investigated on each fact, and
under the circumstances, investigative actions are being carried
out by the Prosecutor's Office. Appropriate expertise has been
appointed to determine the amount of damage to civilian
infrastructure facilities. Unfortunately, since yesterday some
social media users have been posting unverified information on
official government agencies, which has caused an artificial
agitation around topics that are sensitive to the population,
especially about the fact that we have a large number of false
martyrs."
It should be noted that placement of information prohibited for
dissemination on the information resource "Internet" or in the
information and telecommunication network, as well as failure to
prevent the placement of such information entails responsibility,"
Zeynalov emphasized.
He said that now law enforcement agencies are working in concert
and any unlawful actions of this kind will be prevented.
"People who committed unlawful actions will be brought to
justice. We are confident that the Azerbaijani people will
demonstrate civil-state unity, as did during the 44-day Patriotic
War, and unlawful actions will not be tolerated".
