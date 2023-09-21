Asian Development Bank Sees“Strong” Growth For Georgia, Projecting 6% For 2023

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Asian Development Bank on Wednesday said high foreign direct
investment and lower unemployment had supported“strong growth” for
the Georgian economy, and raised its growth forecast for 2023 from
the earlier 4.5 to six percent, Azernews reports,
citing Agenda.
The Asian Development Outlook for September, an update to ADB's
flagship economic publication, said Georgia had experienced strong
growth in construction at 15.1 percent and the service sector at
10.2 percent.
The Bank projected inflation to decline to three percent this
year from an earlier forecast of six percent, following a
“relatively stable” Georgian national currency and“strong”
macroeconomic policies.
The latest GDP data published by the National Statistics Office of
Georgia said the domestic economy grew 7.5 percent year-on-year in
the second quarter of 2023 while the nominal gross domestic product
amounted to GEL19.28 billion ($7.28bln).
The Georgian Government has also raised its growth forecast for
2023 from the earlier five to 6.5 percent and adjusted the state
budget with a GEL 500 million ($188mln) increase based on the
increased growth rate.
