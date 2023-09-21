Azerbaijan Annuls Baku's Preschool Educational Entity - Decree

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a
decree on the abolition of the Baku City Administration of
Preschool Educational Institutions and Orphanages under the
Executive Power of the City of Baku and amendments to the Decree of
the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan dated May 11, 2012, No.
635 "On additional measures related to the regulation of the
activities of nurseries, nurseries, and kindergartens",
kindergartens, special kindergartens, and orphanages in the city of
Baku".
The decree abolishes the Baku City Department of Preschool
Education Institutions and Orphanages under the Executive Power of
Baku City.
