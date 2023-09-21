Azerbaijan Armed Forces Do Not Fire At Khankendi - Ministry Of Defense

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The information spread on some Armenian social media accounts
over the alleged Azerbaijan Armed Forces shelling Khankendi once
again does not reflect the truth and is aimed at disinformation, Azernews reports, citing the Azerbaijani Defense
Ministry.
"We categorically deny this spread information. We state once
again that units of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Azerbaijan
target and destroy only legitimate military facilities and military
infrastructure with high-precision weapons."
