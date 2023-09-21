Azerbaijan Armed Forces Do Not Fire At Khankendi - Ministry Of Defense

"We categorically deny this spread information. We state once again that units of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Azerbaijan target and destroy only legitimate military facilities and military infrastructure with high-precision weapons."

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.