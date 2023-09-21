Thursday, 21 September 2023 05:24 GMT

Azerbaijan Armed Forces Do Not Fire At Khankendi - Ministry Of Defense


9/21/2023 9:18:43 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The information spread on some Armenian social media accounts over the alleged Azerbaijan Armed Forces shelling Khankendi once again does not reflect the truth and is aimed at disinformation, Azernews reports, citing the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

"We categorically deny this spread information. We state once again that units of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Azerbaijan target and destroy only legitimate military facilities and military infrastructure with high-precision weapons."

MENAFN21092023000195011045ID1107113910

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search