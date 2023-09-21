Azerbaijan Suspends Local Anti-Terrorist Activities Against Separatists In Garabagh

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The agreement has been reached to suspend local anti-terrorist
activities in Garabagh, Azernews reports.
The Azerbaijan Defense Ministry states that considering the
appeal of the representatives of the Armenian residents living in
the Garabagh region of Azerbaijan, conveyed by the Russian
peacekeeping contingent, an agreement has been reached as of 13:00,
20 September 2023, to stop the antiterror activities under the
following terms:
1. The formations of Armenia's armed forces stationed in the
Garabagh region of the Republic of Azerbaijan and illegal armed
groups lay down their arms, withdraw from their battle positions
and military outposts and are subjected to complete
disarmament.
2. Simultaneously, all the ammunition and heavy military
equipment is handed over.
3. Conducting the abovementioned process in coordination with
the Russian peacekeeping contingent is ensured," the ministry
said.
MENAFN21092023000195011045ID1107113908
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.