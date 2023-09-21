Azerbaijani FM Meets With OSCE Secretary General

During the meeting, the sides discussed the cooperation between Azerbaijan and the OSCE, as well as the current situation in the region.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov informed Helga Schmid about the current situation in the region, noting that the peace agenda initiated by the Azerbaijani side is today under serious threat as a result of military-political provocations committed by Armenia.

Jeyhun Bayramov emphasized that the military and political provocations of Armenia, contrary to the Trilateral Statement, the congratulations of the Prime Minister of Armenia to the so-called puppet regime, as well as the terrorist attacks that led to the death of Azerbaijani civilians and soldiers on September 19, had further aggravated tension in the region. He noted that the measures carried out by Azerbaijan were directed against illegal forces and the civilian population was not targeted.

The minister underlined that actions and statements by the Armenian leadership refuting the essence of previous statements recognizing Azerbaijan's territorial integrity and sovereignty, as well as a smear campaign based on false claims about the existence of a“humanitarian crisis” and a“blockade” in the region aimed at misleading the international community undermines the peace process.

He stressed the importance for the international community to focus not on such false allegations, but on the withdrawal of illegal Armenian armed groups, which poses a major threat to peace and security in the region, and dissolution of the puppet regime created by Armenia.

During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.