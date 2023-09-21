Azerbaijani FM Meets With OSCE Secretary General

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijan's Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov has met
with OSCE Secretary General Helga Schmid on the sidelines of the
78th Session of the UN General Assembly, Azernews reports.
During the meeting, the sides discussed the cooperation between
Azerbaijan and the OSCE, as well as the current situation in the
region.
Minister Jeyhun Bayramov informed Helga Schmid about the current
situation in the region, noting that the peace agenda initiated by
the Azerbaijani side is today under serious threat as a result of
military-political provocations committed by Armenia.
Jeyhun Bayramov emphasized that the military and political
provocations of Armenia, contrary to the Trilateral Statement, the
congratulations of the Prime Minister of Armenia to the so-called
puppet regime, as well as the terrorist attacks that led to the
death of Azerbaijani civilians and soldiers on September 19, had
further aggravated tension in the region. He noted that the
measures carried out by Azerbaijan were directed against illegal
forces and the civilian population was not targeted.
The minister underlined that actions and statements by the
Armenian leadership refuting the essence of previous statements
recognizing Azerbaijan's territorial integrity and sovereignty, as
well as a smear campaign based on false claims about the existence
of a“humanitarian crisis” and a“blockade” in the region aimed at
misleading the international community undermines the peace
process.
He stressed the importance for the international community to
focus not on such false allegations, but on the withdrawal of
illegal Armenian armed groups, which poses a major threat to peace
and security in the region, and dissolution of the puppet regime
created by Armenia.
During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on other issues of
mutual interest.
MENAFN21092023000195011045ID1107113906
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.