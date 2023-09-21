Thursday, 21 September 2023 05:23 GMT

Azerbaijani Oil Prices Decrease


9/21/2023 9:18:36 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The price of Azeri LT CIF Augusta decreased by $1.05 amounting to $101.2 per barrel on September 200, Azernews reports.

Moreover, the price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan dropped by $1.1, as compared to the previous price, and amounted to $100.2 per barrel.

