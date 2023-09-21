Azerbaijani Parliament Speaker Voices Her Expectations From Yevlakhs Meeting

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Rena Murshud Read more
The Chairman of the Azerbaijani Parliament (Milli Majlis) Sahiba
Gafarova voiced her expectations at the meeting of the Standing
Committee on Social and Cultural Issues of the Asian Parliamentary
Assembly in Baku, Azernews reports.
"We hope that the dialogue held today in the city of Yevlakh
with representatives of the Armenian residents of Garabagh will
lead to their reintegration into Azerbaijani society," the official
said.
The speaker recalled that on September 19, units of the Armenian
armed forces, illegally stationed in the Garabagh region of
Azerbaijan, committed a number of large-scale military provocations
and terrorist acts.
Sahiba Gafarova emphasized that in response to these
provocations, Azerbaijan began local anti-terrorist measures in the
region, the purpose of which was the disarmament and withdrawal of
units of the Armenian armed forces from the territory of
Azerbaijan, neutralization of their military infrastructure,
ensuring the safety of civilians and restoring the constitutional
order.
The Speaker of the Parliament noted that on September 20, based
on an appeal from representatives of the Armenian residents of the
Garabagh region, an agreement was reached on the suspension of
local anti-terrorism measures on the conditions presented by
Azerbaijan.
The speaker expressed the hope that the renewed dialogue with
representatives of the Armenian residents of Garabagh today will
lead to their reintegration into Azerbaijani society, and Yerevan
will take a responsible approach to the process of normalizing
relations with Baku and sign a peace agreement that will ensure
long-term peace and stability in the region.
It was also noted that the Turkish Armed Forces did not
participate in the anti-terrorist measures carried out by
Azerbaijan.
MENAFN21092023000195011045ID1107113901
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.