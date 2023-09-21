Azerbaijan's Tourism Potential Promoted Abroad

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Laman Ismayilova Read more
Azerbaijan's tourism potential has been promoted in Russia and
Kazakhstan.
The main purpose of organizing the events is to inform
representatives of tourism companies operating in Kazakhstan and
Russia about Azerbaijan's winter tourism, Azernews reports.
A series of meetings in B2B (Business to Business) format was
successfully held with the participation of the tourism
companies.
Azerbaijan Airlines CJSC, Shahdag Mountain Resort local tourism
companies specializing in inbound tourism, hotels and medical
resorts operating in Baku and other cities were represented in a
series of events together with the Azerbaijan State Tourism
Board.
During the meetings with representatives of Kazakhstan's tourism
industry, it was reported that a change in the category of Kazakh
tourists visiting Azerbaijan was registered.
Before that, more interest was observed in the medical resorts
of Azerbaijan, but recently, Azerbaijan, especially the city of
Baku, has become one of the popular destinations among young people
in Kazakhstan.
It was noted that the presence of direct flights from
Kazakhstan's cities of Almaty, Astana, Aktau, Aktobe to Baku
contributes to mutual tourist visits.
During the discussions with the Russian tourism companies, it
was brought to attention that the interest of Russian tourists in
the mountain-ski resorts operating in Azerbaijan has increased.
Over the first 8 months of 2023, an increase in the number of
people visiting Azerbaijan from Kazakhstan and Russia was
observed
Thus, in the period of January-August 2023, 35, 471 people from
Kazakhstan and 426,177 people from Russia visited Azerbaijan, which
means an increase of 85 percent and 62 percent, respectively,
compared to the same period last year.
Note that, Azerbaijan has much to offer tourists at the most
wonderful time. Here you can experience the world's most thrilling
winter activities.
The Shahdag Mountain Resort is ideal for tourists of all ages.
Well-known as the country's first ski resort, the resort is located
in the Shahdag National Park, 32 km off Gusar District, 2,350
meters above sea level.
The resort plays an important role in the development of winter
tourism in Azerbaijan. All conditions for this have been created in
Shahdag for local and foreign tourists.
Shahdag Mountain Resort's hotels can accommodate a total of
1,200 people. On weekends, the center receives 8,000 tourists.
The infrastructure of the complex is very rich - there are a lot
of hotels, restaurants, ski trails, lifts, etc.