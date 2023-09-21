British Pundit: Azerbaijan Will Achieve Its Objectives Regarding Garabagh

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
After the humiliating defeat in 2020 and inking the November 10
declaration, contrary to all expectations, both Armenia and its
puppet separatist regime in Garabagh have not stayed still. They
have resorted to all kinds of provocations and tried to draw other
forces, such as France, the USA, and so on, into the region.
Violating the provisions of the November 10 Declaration, they did
not unblock the communications; continued to transfer ammunition
and military personnel through the Lachin-Khankendi road; and even
did not hesitate to hold the entire population of Garabagh as
hostages. Sneaking into the liberated territories and planting
landmines was the worst among the provocations. Due to this
terrorist tactic used by PKK terror organizations, Azerbaijan has
lost 61 people for three years since the endorsement of the
November 10 Declaration.
As a matter of course, Azerbaijan did its best to keep the
situation under control, but the Armenian side raised the stakes
every time; they found new measures, new tactics every time. Thus,
the tensions between Azerbaijan and the separatist regime formed
and supported by Armenia broke out once again in the wake of the
terror acts resulting in the death of 9 on September 19. So,
Azerbaijan was obliged to take more strict steps and commenced the
anti-terror activities in Garabagh for ensuring prevention of
possible future terror acts and fulfillment of the provisions of
the November 10 Declaration. The anti-terror activities lasted one
day. The separatist gang in Garabagh tried to resist and called for
help its mouthpieces, but no country in the world, including its
patron Armenia did not or could not come to the help. Finally, the
separatist regime surrendered, accepted all condition declared by
Azerbaijan and the meeting is expected on September 21.
So, there is one big question that interests everyone in the
region. What will be next?
Azernews learned the opinion of British
journalist and political scientist, Neil Watson on the issue. He
noted that after three years of Armenian prevarication and
obstreperousness, the recent politicisation of aid supplies, the
unrecognised 'elections' by the illegal Armenian regime in
Khankendi, the failure to remove Armenian forces from Garabagh, and
the moving of Armenian forces close to the border, it only took the
anti tank mine explosions and resultant deaths to tip the situation
into high tension.
“I believe that Azerbaijan will eliminate the illegal Armenian
regime in Khankendi and reassert its control over Garabagh. It is
using precise weaponry and will not deliberately cause civilian
casualties, for the Garabagh Armenians are Azerbaijani citizens and
this is being fought on Azerbaijani soil. I believe that,
ultimately, Russian involvement in the South Caucasus will be
minimised. My one concern is that Pashinyan, who is being called
'traitor' by some of his own people, will be removed and someone
more deluded and belligerent will replace him. Although he is
ineffective at persuading his population, the diaspora and Armenian
supporters, I believe he reluctantly understands the need for
peace. Azerbaijan will achieve its objectives. Let us hope this
ends soon with minimal requirement for martyrdom,” Neil Watson
conclude.
