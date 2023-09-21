Culture Ministry, ICCROM Discuss Prospects Of Cultural Cooperation

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Laman Ismayilova Read more
Azerbaijan Deputy Culture Minister Saadat Yusifova and the
senior director of the International Centre for the Study of the
Preservation and Restoration of Cultural Property (ICCROM) Joseph
King have discussed prospects of cooperation in the cultural
field.
The meeting was organized in Riyadh within the 45th session of
the World Heritage Committee, Azernews reports.
Speaking at the meeting, Joseph King recalled his visit to
Azerbaijan and shared his impressions about Azerbaijan's cultural
heritage.
Saadat Yusifova stressed the importance of protecting
Azerbaijan's cultural heritage. She expressed her interest in
ICCROM's support mechanisms for training restoration and
conservation experts.
The meeting also discussed current issues on the bilateral
agenda regarding the development of cooperation between Azerbaijan
and ICCROM, the exchange of experience in the field of protection
and restoration of cultural heritage samples, and the joint
organization of training and seminars for this purpose.
Note that the 45th session of the World Heritage Committee will
last until September 26, 2023.
The committee is chaired by H.H. Princess Haifa Al Mogrin, Saudi
Arabia's Permanent Delegate to UNESCO. Currently following
countries are members of the World Heritage Committee: Argentina,
Belgium, Bulgaria, Egypt, Ethiopia, Greece, India, Italy, Japan,
Mali, Mexico, Nigeria, Oman, Qatar, Russian Federation, Rwanda,
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Saudi Arabia, South Africa,
Thailand and Zambia.
The World Heritage Committee considers the implementation of the
1972 UNESCO Convention on Protection of the World Cultural and
Natural Heritage in Member States.
For the time being, 195 countries are State Parties to the
Convention. Up to date 1157 cultural/natural properties from 167
State Parties are inscribed to the World Heritage List under the
1972 Convention. Among them 43 are transboundary properties from 67
State Parties.
The World Heritage Committee also considers new nominations to
the World Heritage List. Based on the evaluation made by ICOMOS
(International Council on Monuments and Sites) following cultural
sites from IICAS's Member States were recommended to inscribe to
the World Heritage List: Cultural Landscape of Khinalig People and
“Köç Yolu” Transhumance Route (Azerbaijan), Cultural Landscape of
Old Tea Forests of the Jingmai Mountain in Pu'er (China), Deer
Stone Monuments and Related Sites of Bronze Age (Mongolia), Gaya
Tumuli (Republic of Korea), Silk Roads: Zarafshan-Karakum Corridor
(Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan) and Gordion (Turkiye).
According to the evaluation by IUCN (International Union for
Conservation of Nature), following natural sites from IICAS's
Member States were recommended to inscribe to the World Heritage
List: Cold Winter Deserts of Turan (Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan,
Turkmenistan) and Tugay Forests of the Tigrovaya Balka Nature
Reserve (Tajikistan).
The final decision will be made by the 45th session of the World
Heritage Committee.