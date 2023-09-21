Cyber Security Days Kick Off In Baku

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The conference "Digital Economy and Cybersecurity" dedicated to
the International Cyber Security Days ("ICSD 2023") kicked off in
Baku on 21 September, Azernews reports.
Emphasizing the importance of the event, Babek Agayev, the
Chairman of Prosol Company, pointed out that cyber security issues
are becoming increasingly relevant and an integral part of our
lives.
"We are very fortunate to organize the event 'Days of
Cybersecurity' in Baku for the third year already. This year's
event will feature 66 speakers in 8 panel discussions. At the same
time, on 22 September, the event will host competitions in the
format of "Game of Thrones" in the format of cyber warfare," Babek
Agayev said.
Representatives from Israel, the United Kingdom of Great Britain
and Northern Ireland, local authorities, and the private sector are
taking part in the three-day event.
