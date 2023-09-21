End Of Separatism: Azerbaijan Declares Its Absolute Victory

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Elnur Enveroglu Read more
Finally, on September 19, the next provocation launched by the
separatist regime was successfully prevented. The separatist
elements in Azerbaijan's Garabagh economic region, who did not want
to surrender, tried to make the process more complicated by
deceiving themselves with empty dreams - but their attempts, like
the previous ones, were in vain. As a result of the anti-terrorist
measures initiated by Azerbaijan a couple of days ago, the
separatists' secret dens were rendered useless. Surrender was their
destiny, but fate cannot be avoided. Today's event should have
happened a long time ago.
The President of Azerbaijan, the victorious Supreme
Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev addressed the people after the
successful operation of the Azerbaijani Army and the unequivocal
surrender of the other side. This was Azerbaijan's repeated warning
that after the 44-day war, the Armenian separatists did not fully
implement the capitulation document signed by the Yerevan
leadership.
Azerbaijan does not see any work unfinished, the separatist
regime has simply forgotten the sharp impact of the iron fist.
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev wanted to say exactly
this:
“They had probably forgotten my words. When the Second Karabakh
War ended, and Armenia threw in the towel, was brought to its
knees, and signed the act of capitulation, I said that the status
went to hell. For some time after the war, we did not hear any
nonsense about the status. But as this fear slowly dissipated,
revengeful forces started emerging again. Therefore, all these
factors are further evidence that the regime of the illegal
criminal junta has become depraved, impertinent, and impudent. They
forgot that they were living in the territory of Azerbaijan,” the
President said while addressing the Azerbaijani nation.
By resorting to such provocations, the separatist forces and
Armenia, which supports them, seemed to want to test the strength
of the Azerbaijani army. Armenia and a handful of separatist
groups, which were confident in the arms collected from outside as
donations, were deceived in their assumptions this time. They
thought that the military bases they had built in the territories
of Garabagh for a long time would protect them from the targets of
the Azerbaijani Army. However, they did not even imagine that they
would raise a white flag and surrender in just 23 hours 43
minutes.
The Azerbaijani army is brave, powerful and invincible. Its
principles of justice are unambiguous. During the anti-terrorist
measures, the mighty army took into account the safety of the
civilian population first. Because from the very beginning,
Azerbaijan considered the Armenian minority living in Garabagh as
its citizens and considered their security a priority. During the
only one-day military operation, the entire illegal strategic space
of the separatist groups was destroyed with precise weapons that
hit the exact target. Given the landscape that it was quite
difficult to move in the mountainous area, nevertheless, the
invincible soldier of the Azerbaijan Army repelled the attack
attempts of the other side at once.
Thus, the "status" issue, which the separatist regime wanted to
bring back to the agenda in Garabagh, was buried under the ground
again as a result of the decisive measures of the Supreme
Commander-in-Chief.
“After Armenia has recognized Garabagh as an integral part of
Azerbaijan, what status can the criminal regime that has been
calling the shots in Garabagh for 30 years have? What state
attributes can there be? What elections can there be? Despite all
the trilateral verbal agreements reached after the Second Garabagh
War, fake "elections" were held in Garabagh on September 9, and a
fake "president" was elected. That person immediately declared that
they would pursue the status issue,” the President said.
This victory was not only Azerbaijan's struggle against the
separatist regime, but also a decisive step against the
hypocritical Western forces supporting terrorism and separatism in
Garabagh while 'recognizing' Azerbaijan's territorial integrity.
Azerbaijan overcame all obstacles and ensured the supremacy of its
laws. The separatists who had already surrendered were disarmed and
brought to the negotiation table. The meeting held in Yevlakh
district is the first step for future prosperity, peace and
security in Garabagh.
“I am sure that the Armenian population living in Karabakh will
soon see a change for the better. We intend to build a life
together based on peace, mutual understanding, and mutual respect.
We have no problems with the Armenian people. We have no enmity,”
the President emphasizes as he addressed the nation as well as
Armenian minority living in Garabagh.
Thus, it is clear from recent processes that Azerbaijan does not
support or encourage hatred against any nation or ethnic minority.
On the contrary, it concentrates all its efforts to restore
territorial integrity and improve the security and well-being of
all nations and ethnic minorities living in its territory. Garabagh
is a historical and ancient place of Azerbaijan, and the people
living here cannot be allowed to become a tool of separatism.