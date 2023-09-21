For Safe & Prosperous Life, Armenians Need To Become Azerbaijani Citizens, French Expert Says

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Terror acts that happened on September 19 shook Azerbaijan. As a
result of these terror acts 9 Azerbaijanis, of which seven were
policemen and 2 were civilians, died. Figuratively speaking, it was
the last straw and Azerbaijan was obliged to take some measures.
Because these acts were not the first crimes. Armenian armed forces
in Garabagh have done plenty of provocations and terror against the
Azerbaijani civilians and military personnel. It seems that there
are some fractions in Garabagh that are eager to have high
tension.
Speaking to Azernews on the issue, Maxime
Gauin, Associate Professor at ADA University, and a researcher at
the Institute for Development and Diplomacy, noted that some
cliques that illegally grabbed the power in Garabagh are interested
in provocations. As for ordinary people, like all human beings,
they need a safe and prosperous life.
“For that, there is only one way: Becoming Azerbaijani citizens,
like 30,000 other ethnic Armenians in Baku and Ganja, like about
100,000 ethnic Russians, thousands of ethnic Georgians, thousands
of ethnic Ukrainians, etc. Those who needed it were the small
clique controlling the separatist entity because their short-term
interest was the continuation of the conflict. The main reason why
this small number of persons believed that conflict works for them
is that they received weapons and ammunition for free, by convoys
escorted by the Russian soldiers,” Maxime Gauin said.
He added that the secondary reason is the aggressiveness of the
Iranian government against Azerbaijan. The joint exercise between
the Armenian army and the U.S. Army did not help but was a minor
event, which took place very recently, after most of the violent
actions by the irregular armed forces located in and near
Khankendi. He stressed that the circumstances were not as
separatists expected.
“Right now, the Azerbaijani government announced an agreement
with the separatists and a meeting tomorrow to discuss the details
with them. This is of course excellent news. Now, we have to wait
for the results of this meeting. The surrender of the illegal
forces is in the interest of almost everybody,” he noted.
He also touched the US Senators who express disrespect toward
international law and stand with the separatists. M.Gauin pointed
out that the U.S. is one of the few democratic countries still
implementing the death penalty. However, it was abolished in
Azerbaijan twenty-five years ago. He added that there is
unfortunately a part of the U.S. senators and representatives ready
to say anything, including against the interests of NATO in general
and of their own country in particular.“Because these senators and
representatives receive support from the Armenian nationalists for
their campaigns, in terms of vote and of financial contributions.
Unlike in European countries, there is practically no limit to the
electoral expenses in the U.S. The total cost of the presidential
and legislative elections was three billion dollars in 2000; and
fourteen billion in 2020. Another reason is the place (unparalleled
in most of the other democratic countries) of fundamentalist
religious voters, who often have a very narrow mind. We saw what
they can do in domestic policy with the unmaking of the federal
guarantee for the right to abortion. The Armenian nationalists
cooperate with groups of this kind openly. These people probably
ignore the fact that it is much easier to be a Protestant in Baku
than in Yerevan,” the pundit noted.
