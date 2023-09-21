Georgian Cities To Host Week-Long Wine Days Celebration

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The second edition of the annual Wine Days festival will be
hosted in cities across Georgia next month and bring wine and
entertaining events to visitors and locals, Azernews reports, citing Agenda.
Festival organisers said the festival would follow on from last
year's popular celebration that was brought to 25 cities in a
showcase of winemakers, local cuisine, music and other
performances.
The 2023 edition will be hosted between October 7-15, with the
full programme set to be revealed later this week.
Last year's event kicked off in the city of Telavi in the
eastern winemaking Kakheti region, where the event was launched in
the courtyard of the historical King Erekle palace.
The historical Dadiani Palace estate in the city of Zugdidi in
the western Samegrelo region hosted the closing of the festival
with a gala concert.
Hundreds of visitors and locals attended the inaugural festival
in 2022.
MENAFN21092023000195011045ID1107113889
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.