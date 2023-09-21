Ilyas Afandiyev's Play To Be Shown In Shaki

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Laman Ismayilova Read more
Azerbaijan State Academic National Drama Theater invites theater
lovers to enjoy the play "Garabaghnama" based on Ilyas Afandiyev's
work "The Ruler and His Daughter".
The play will be presented to the audience at Shaki State Drama
Theater on September 26 to mark the 100th anniversary of the
National Leader Heydar Aliyev and the 150th anniversary of the
establishment of the professional national theater in Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.
The play tells about the historical events that took place in
Shusha, the center of the Garabagh Khanate in the 18th century, and
about the social, political, and family life of the ruler of
Garabagh, Ibrahim Khan.
Note that the Azerbaijani Culture Ministry organizers theater
tours to enhance the cultural life in the country's districts as
well as to create conditions for experience exchange between
theater teams.
Since 1873, Azerbaijan National Drama Theater never ceases to
amaze theater lovers with exciting productions.
Over these years, the theater has staged plays based on the
works of Azerbaijan's prominent cultural figures like Jafar
Jabbarli, Mirza Fatali Akhundov, Ali bey Huseynzade, Najaf bay
Vazirov, Huseyn Javid, Sabit Rahman, Nariman Narimanov, Ilyas
Afandiyev, as well as world classics such as Shakespeare, Schiller,
Moliere, Dumas, Hugo, Balzac, Pushkin, Lermontov, Tolstoy, Gogol
were staged in the theater.
Actors such as Huseyn Arablinski, Muxtar Dadashov, Jahangir
Zeynalov, Mirzaagha Aliyev, Sidgi Ruhulla, Alasgar Alakbarov, Adil
Iskandarov, Barat Shakinskaya, Leyla Badirbayli, and other famous
actors performed at the theater.
The theater workers have successfully toured Turkiye, Russia,
Georgia, Germany, Cyprus, and other countries.