Int'l Tournament In Rhythmic Gymnastics Kicks Off In Nakhchivan

Laman Ismayilova
The Grace of Nature International Tournament in Rhythmic
Gymnastics has started in Nakhchivan Olympic Sports Complex.
The tournament is timed to the 100th anniversary of the National
Leader Heydar Aliyev, Azernews reports.
Nearly 300 gymnasts representing Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan are
competing for the title of champion in the first international
gymnastics competition organized in Nakhchivan.
Within the tournament, gymnasts demonstrate their grace and
strength in the different age categories, including junior (born in
2016–2017), kids(born in 2013–2015), pre-junior (born in 2011–2012)
and junior (born in 2008–2010).
Among the Azerbaijani gymnasts, there are gymnasts representing
Nakhchivan, Ganja, Agdash, Mingachevir, Oguz, Gakh, Shamkir and
Zagatala.
During the two-day competition, the winners will be determined
in the all-around and in individual apparatus among gymnasts
performing in the individual program, as well as in individual
apparatus in group exercises.
Founded in 1956, the Azerbaijani Gymnastics Federation comprises
seven gymnastics disciplines recognized by the International
Federation of Gymnastics (FIG).
The federation has been experiencing a revival since 2002. The
restructured federation has brought gymnastics to a completely new
level. The high-level organization of the gymnastics events has not
remained unnoticed.
The International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) included the
Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) in the list of meritorious
federations.
For many years, the AGF has been included in the FIG list of the
Top 10 gymnastics federations.
From 2014 to 2019, the Azerbaijani Gymnastics Federation was
included in the list of FIG's 10 strongest federations, and for the
last three years, it has topped the list.
Since the beginning of this year, the Azerbaijani Gymnastics
Federation has hosted multiple tournaments in rhythmic gymnastics,
such as the 28th Championship (March 24-25), AGF Trophy
International Tournament (April14-16), AGF Trophy FIG World Cup
(April 21-23), 39th European Championships (May 17-21).
Photo Credits: Zaur Mustafayev