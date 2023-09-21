Iran Lifted Ban On Flights To Azerbaijan And Armenia

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Iran lifted the ban on flights to Azerbaijan and Armenia in the
opposite direction after peace restoration in Azerbaijan's
Garabagh, the representative of the Civil Aviation Organization of
Iran, Jafar Yazerlu, said, Azernews reports.
According to Yazerlu, after the launch of anti-terrorist
measures in Garabagh on September 19, the Iranian Civil Aviation
Organization suspended all flights to Azerbaijan and Armenia in the
opposite direction for the safety of passengers.
He added that yesterday, given the agreement reached in the
region, a decision was made to resume flights.
In order to ensure the provisions of the Trilateral Statement
[signed by Azerbaijani, Armenian, and Russian leaders following the
2020 second Garabagh war], to stop large-scale provocations in the
Garabagh economic region, to disarm and withdraw formations of the
Armenian armed forces from the territories of Azerbaijan, to
neutralize their military infrastructure, to ensure the safety of
the peaceful population returning to the territories liberated from
occupation, civil servants involved in construction and
reconstruction works, and Azerbaijan's military personnel, as well
as to restore the constitutional order of the Republic of
Azerbaijan, anti-terrorist activities have been conducted in the
region on September 19. The next day, when the separatists formed
by Armenia in Garabagh announced that they accepted Azerbaijan's
conditions, the anti-terror activities stopped.
