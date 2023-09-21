Italy Has Only Spent 67% Of 2014-2020 EU Funds

At the end of June, Italy had spent 67% of the resources provided by the European structural funds of the 2014-2020 programming cycle, remaining stable in second-to-last place in the EU ranking, just ahead of Spain, which is at 57%.

These funds must all be spent and reported to Brussels by the end of the year. On average, the Regions have spent 80% of the resources coming from the ERDF and ESF regional programmes, while the national programmes - the so-called 'Pon' - stand at 53%.