Italy Has Only Spent 67% Of 2014-2020 EU Funds

(MENAFN- AzerNews) As of the end of June this year, Italy had only spent 67% of the
structural funds allotted to it by the European Union, according to
the latest data published on the European Commission's Cohesion
Data portal on the trend of EU cohesion policy allocations, Azernews reports, citing ANSA.
At the end of June, Italy had spent 67% of the resources
provided by the European structural funds of the 2014-2020
programming cycle, remaining stable in second-to-last place in the
EU ranking, just ahead of Spain, which is at 57%.
These funds must all be spent and reported to Brussels by the
end of the year. On average, the Regions have spent 80% of the
resources coming from the ERDF and ESF regional programmes, while
the national programmes - the so-called 'Pon' - stand at 53%.
