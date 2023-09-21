Kremlin: Azerbaijan Conducts Actions On Its Territory

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Kremlin has called groundless accusations from Yerevan
against Moscow that it is not fulfilling its obligations on
Garabagh, noting that after Armenia's recognition, Baku is de jure
conducting the operation on its territory, Azernews reports.
"Such accusations against us are absolutely groundless, not
based on anything," Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov
told reporters.
Peskov noted that in the situation with Garabagh, the Kremlin
proceeds, firstly, from the trilateral agreements between Russia,
Armenia, and Azerbaijan from 2021-2022.
"The second archival criterion at the moment, when Prime
Minister Pashinyan announced the recognition of Azerbaijan's
borders according to 1991. This means that the Armenian side
recognized Garabagh as an integral part of Azerbaijani territory,"
he continued.
"This has significantly changed a number of provisions, and we
do not accept such reproaches in our address, especially after the
official decision of the Armenian side to recognize Garabagh as
part of Azerbaijan," the Kremlin spokesman continued.
According to him, "de jure now we are talking about the actions
of the Republic of Azerbaijan on its own territory."
At the same time, Peskov said that Moscow continues its contacts
with Armenia, which remains an important ally and partner of
Russia. In addition, the Russian Federation continues its contacts
with Azerbaijan, which is also its important partner.
