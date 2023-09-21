Mascot For Baku Grand Slam 2023 Unveiled

The Azerbaijan Judo Federation (AJF) has unveiled the mascot for Baku Grand Slam 2023.

The leopard mascot is named LEDO and represents grace, speed, strength and intelligence. The image was published on the federation's Facebook , Azernews reports.

The tournament will take place at the National Gymnastics Arena on September 22-24.

Around 474 judo fighters from 63 countries will take part in the Baku Grand Slam 2023.

The Azerbaijani team includes Balabay Aghayev, Rovshan Aliyev, Ahmad Yusifov and Nazir Talibov.

The tournament is organized as part of the IJF World Tour and during the 2024 Summer Olympics qualification period.

Founded in 1972, the Azerbaijan Judo Federation actively promotes this martial art across the country. Since 2015, the Federation has been led by Rovnag Abdullayev.

The country's modern judo history was laid by Mehman Azizov, who won a silver medal at the Old World Championship in 1998.

A year later, the winner of the World Youth Games in Moscow, Rasul Salimov, grabbed the bronze medal at the European Championship in Slovakia. Another national judoka Elchin Ismayilov became the European champion in 2000 in Wroclaw.

However, the achievements of Azerbaijani judo fighters did not stop there. Elnur Mammadli was named the best at the Beijing Olympics 2008 in the 73 kg division.

The Beijing Olympics 2008 gave a fresh impetus to judo in Azerbaijan.

The list of the country's top judo fighters includes Rustam Orujov, İrina Kindzerskaya, Mammadali Mehdiyev, Elmar Gasimov, Hidayet Heydarov, Zelim Kotsoev, Ushangi Kokauri, and Nijat Shikhalizada.