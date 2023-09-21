Mascot For Baku Grand Slam 2023 Unveiled

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The Azerbaijan Judo Federation (AJF) has unveiled the mascot for
Baku Grand Slam 2023.
The leopard mascot is named LEDO and represents grace, speed,
strength and intelligence. The image was published on the
federation's Facebook , Azernews reports.
The tournament will take place at the National Gymnastics Arena
on September 22-24.
Around 474 judo fighters from 63 countries will take part in the
Baku Grand Slam 2023.
The Azerbaijani team includes Balabay Aghayev, Rovshan Aliyev,
Ahmad Yusifov and Nazir Talibov.
The tournament is organized as part of the IJF World Tour and
during the 2024 Summer Olympics qualification period.
Founded in 1972, the Azerbaijan Judo Federation actively
promotes this martial art across the country. Since 2015, the
Federation has been led by Rovnag Abdullayev.
The country's modern judo history was laid by Mehman Azizov, who
won a silver medal at the Old World Championship in 1998.
A year later, the winner of the World Youth Games in Moscow,
Rasul Salimov, grabbed the bronze medal at the European
Championship in Slovakia. Another national judoka Elchin Ismayilov
became the European champion in 2000 in Wroclaw.
However, the achievements of Azerbaijani judo fighters did not
stop there. Elnur Mammadli was named the best at the Beijing
Olympics 2008 in the 73 kg division.
The Beijing Olympics 2008 gave a fresh impetus to judo in
Azerbaijan.
The list of the country's top judo fighters includes Rustam
Orujov, İrina Kindzerskaya, Mammadali Mehdiyev, Elmar Gasimov,
Hidayet Heydarov, Zelim Kotsoev, Ushangi Kokauri, and Nijat
Shikhalizada.
