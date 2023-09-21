Milan Polytechnic Among Top 50 Universities In Europe

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Polytechnic University of Milan has made it into the top 50
in a new ranking of higher education institutes in Europe, Azernews reports, citing ANSA.
The largest technical and scientific university in Italy ranks
47th in the QS Europe University Rankings, putting it among the top
7% of the 690 tertiary education institutes ranked overall.
The ranking is topped by Oxford University, Zurich Polytechnic
and Cambridge University.
In Italy Rome's Sapienza University, Bologna University and
Padua university all made it into the top 100.
MENAFN21092023000195011045ID1107113879
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.