More Than 300 Azerbaijani Citizens Have Become Victim To Mine Terrorism, President Says

The head of state further added:“After the Second Karabakh war, mines were illegally brought from Armenia to the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan and planted in various places until the Lachin border checkpoint was established. Some time ago, the mines discovered by the Azerbaijan Armed Forces were shown to representatives of the Russian peacekeeping contingent and the Russia-Türkiye Monitoring Center, and the issue of taking serious measures was raised with and demanded from them. These mines were produced in Armenia in 2021. So it once again shows that after the Second Karabakh war, these mines were deliberately brought in to carry out terrorist acts against Azerbaijan.”