More Than 300 Azerbaijani Citizens Have Become Victim To Mine Terrorism, President Says

(MENAFN- AzerNews) “Since the end of the Second Karabakh war, more than 300
Azerbaijani citizens have become victim to mine terrorism or have
been seriously injured,” President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Ilham Aliyev said as he addressed the nation on September 20, Azernews reports.
The head of state further added:“After the Second Karabakh war,
mines were illegally brought from Armenia to the Karabakh region of
Azerbaijan and planted in various places until the Lachin border
checkpoint was established. Some time ago, the mines discovered by
the Azerbaijan Armed Forces were shown to representatives of the
Russian peacekeeping contingent and the Russia-Türkiye Monitoring
Center, and the issue of taking serious measures was raised with
and demanded from them. These mines were produced in Armenia in
2021. So it once again shows that after the Second Karabakh war,
these mines were deliberately brought in to carry out terrorist
acts against Azerbaijan.”
